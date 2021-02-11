Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for Business Development and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Industrial nitrogen is obtained in compressed gas or liquid form through the fractional distillation or mechanical separation of air. The product is widely used as a high-pressure gas in the steel industry for laser cutting of steel and other metals. The use of this gas provides a high-quality edge and prevents the corrosion of steel. In addition, it is used in brazing and welding. Moreover, industrial nitrogen finds application in the food & beverage, healthcare, and agrochemicals industries, among others.

Based on process, the global industrial nitrogen market has been divided into fractional distillation, membrane separation, and pressure swing adsorption (PSA). The PSA segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In this process, high pressure is applied so the gases are attracted to solid surfaces called adsorbents. For nitrogen separation, a zeolite bed is used as the adsorbent as it attracts nitrogen more strongly than other gases. The rising demand for the process owing to its low operating cost and high-purity nitrogen production is likely to propel market growth in the years to follow.

Based on end-use industry, the global industrial nitrogen market has been segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, agrochemicals, metal production, automotive, and others. The metal production segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market during the review period. The use of nitrogen in steel production as a high-pressure gas for laser cutting and to prevent the oxidation of steel is likely to boost product demand in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial nitrogen market has been classified on the basis of process, type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on process, the global industrial nitrogen market has been segregated into fractional distillation, membrane separation, and pressure swing adsorption (PSA).

According to type, the global industrial nitrogen market has been divided into compressed gas and liquid.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global industrial nitrogen market has been classified into food & beverage, healthcare, agrochemicals, metal production, automotive, and others.

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the key regions studied for the global industrial nitrogen market.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial nitrogen market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of global industrial nitrogen market in 2017. Rapid industrialization and expanding population are the leading factors driving market growth in this region. In addition, the increasing demand for industrial nitrogen in the food & beverage industry and healthcare sector is likely to propel product demand. The key markets in this region are China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The other significant markets for industrial nitrogen are North America and Europe. Increasing metal production is likely to drive the growth of the industrial nitrogen market. The major contributor to the regional market in North America is the US owing to the high product demand in the metal production industry. The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period with Turkey, Qatar, and Brazil accounting for major market shares.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the global industrial nitrogen market are the Linde Group (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Praxair Technology, Inc (US), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Universal Industrial Gases, Inc. (US), CanAir Nitrogen Inc. (Canada), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corp. (US), Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. (China), nexAir LLC (US), and EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH (Germany).

