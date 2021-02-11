Global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable (AP/AR) automation software is designed to speed the processing of invoices and reduce or eliminate the errors inherent in a paper AP/AR process. For this AP/AR software will include invoice processing and receipt capture features, as well as tracking and compliance features. They will most often integrate with more comprehensive Accounting and ERP platforms. Sometimes they are billed strictly as an add-on to these broader platforms. Some strictly AP/AR software may be adequate for the needs of very small businesses, though generally they are meant to be integrated into a more comprehensive accounting solution.
In 2018, the global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
ALSO READ :https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/380611/global-accounts-payable-accounts-receivable-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2025#.X6qGEmgzbIU
This report focuses on the global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-video-analytics-market-2021-industry-analysis-share-growth-sales-trends-supply-forecast-2026-2021-02-02
The key players covered in this study
Visor Limited
Anybill
AvidXchange
Basware
Beanworks
Newgen
Blinksale
Concur Invoice
Orienge
Doxo
Taulia
FreshBooks
Gimmal
MineralTree
MIP
Nvoicepay
PaySimple
AccountEdge
Sage Intacct
TermSync
Tipalti
ZipBooks
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/green-bean-vegetable-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020–2024-2020-01-13
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
SaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-education-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-04
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Accounts Payable / Accounts Receivable Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-courier-express-and-parcel-cep-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-07