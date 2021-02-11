Global Covid-19 Impact on Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Research Report 2020 -2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging, including the following market information:

Global Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Anti-counterfeit Clothing and Accessories Packaging Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include RDS Labels, Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Zebra Technologies Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Microtrace Solutions, Impinj Incorporation, Datamax-O’Neil (Honeywell), Applied DNA Sciences, Brand Integrity International Pty Ltd, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Authentication technology

Track and trace technology

Based on the Application:

Men’s Clothing

Women’s Clothing

