Bariatric Surgery Market Insights, Emerging Trends and Landscape Till 2023

Bariatric Surgery Market Analysis

The global bariatric surgery market is predicted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023) state the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Bariatric surgery, simply put, is a surgery which helps an individual to lose weight through changes in their digestive system. There are some surgeries that make the stomach smaller thereby allowing a person to drink and eat less at one time which makes them feel full sooner while there are others that will change their small intestine, a part of the body which absorbs nutrients and calories from beverages and foods.

This surgery is an option for people with severe obesity and was unsuccessful in losing weight or gaining back the weight they lost through medications or lifestyle treatment. Bariatric surgery can also help during serious health issues such as sleep apnea or type 2 diabetes related to obesity.

Various factors are propelling the bariatric surgery market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing incidence of obesity worldwide due to excessive calorie intake and changing lifestyle habits, demand for minimally invasive techniques, favorable government initiatives, and growing awareness about unhealthy drinks and food and their effect on BMI.

On the flip side, the high price of surgery may deter the bariatric surgery market growth over the forecast period.

Bariatric Surgery Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the bariatric surgery market report include

Mediflex Surgical Products

Aspire Bariatrics

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

Cousin Biotech

TransEnterix Surgical Inc.

ALLERGAN

Olympus Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Bariatric Surgery Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the bariatric surgery market report on the basis of type, device, and end user.

Based on device, the bariatric surgery market is segmented into electrical stimulation systems, gastric emptying systems, gastric balloons, gastric bands, surgical stapler, and others.

Based on type, the bariatric surgery market is segmented into biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, adjustable gastric band, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and others. Of these, the gastric bypass segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period due to growing preference for gastric bypass diet and gastric bypass surgeries worldwide.

Based on end user, the bariatric surgery market is segmented into surgical centers, hospital and clinics, and others.

Bariatric Surgery Market Regional Analysis

By region, the bariatric surgery market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and The Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include rapidly growing healthcare sector, the presence of several key market players, and extensive usage of surgical devices for bariatric surgery. The US is the key contributor in this region owing to the growing awareness about physical fitness and obesity and overall demand for innovative and latest healthcare solutions.

The bariatric surgery market in Europe is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include increasing diabetic population, growing investment in the medical device sector, and the expanding healthcare industry. France, Germany, and Europe are the key contributors in this region.

The bariatric surgery market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include the emergence of new market players, huge patient population, increasing per capita income, and rise in the healthcare share in the GDP. China is the key contributor here owing to the rising geriatric population having various health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes.

The bariatric surgery market in the MEA is predicted to have a favorable growth over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include a growing number of surgical centers and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

