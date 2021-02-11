Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market will register a 6.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8629 million by 2025, from $ 6620.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Protein Shakes/Powders

Creatine

Weight- gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

ZMA

HMB

Glutamine

Thermogenics

Antioxidants

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Glanbia

Champion Performance

NBTY

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Abbott Laboratories

Maxi Nutrition

Cellucor

PF

MusclePharm

Prolab Nutrition

Enervit

NOW

Universal Nutrition

ProMeraSports

MHP

Dymatize Enterprises

BPI Sports

Nutrex

NutraClick

The Balance Bar

UN

Gaspari Nutrition

CPT

Plethico Pharmaceuticals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

