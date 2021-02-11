Global BCG Vaccine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the BCG Vaccine market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the BCG Vaccine market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the last several years, Global market of BCG Vaccine developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.64%. In 2017, Global revenue of BCG Vaccine is about 300 M USD.
The major players in global BCG Vaccine market include
Merck
Sanofi Pasteur
Japan BCG Lab
China National Biotec
Serum Institute of India
Intervax
GSBPL
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of BCG Vaccine in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
Japan
North America
China
India
Europe
RoW
On the basis of product, the BCG Vaccine market is primarily split into
Immune BCG
Therapy BCG
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Hospital
Clinic
