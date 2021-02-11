Pheochromocytoma Market Status – Size, Top Companies, Annual Forecast

According to MRFR analysis, Pheochromocytoma Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The global market was valued at USD 2,814.75 Million in 2018.

Pheochromocytoma is a catecholamine-secreting rare type of adrenal gland tumor. In this condition, the adrenal gland produces excess amounts of norepinephrine and epinephrine hormones, hence elevating the blood pressure and heart rate.

Several market players currently dominate the global pheochromocytoma market. The key players are involved in product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of pheochromocytoma.

The pheochromocytoma market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European pheochromocytoma market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

