Automotive Robotics Market Growth Drivers, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2022| COVID-19 Analysis

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global automotive robotics market is estimated to display a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The increasing concern for labor safety is the primary factor that drives the global automotive robotics market 2020. The other essential factors that drive the market are meeting market demands within the time limit and the adoption of the latest automated technology to assure quality production. Moreover, implementing the automotive robotics in the manufacturing operations helps in reducing the cost of operation, saves time, provides better quality and operational flexibility, reduces wastage of raw material, and lessens pollution and manufacturing faults.

Due to the sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus, there has been an immense change in the market dynamics. Several regions have been affected due to the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive robotics market can be segregated on the basis of product type, application, type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive robots market can be classified into an articulated robot, SCARA robot, and Cartesian robot.

On the basis of application, the global automotive robots market can be classified into stamping, gripping, welding, painting, assembly, and others.

On the basis of type, the global automotive robots market can be classified into service, hardware, and software.

On the basis of region, the global automotiverobots market can be classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) has been conducted. As per the analysis, North America dominates the global automotive robotics market. There has been a sudden surge in the demand and adoption of robotics technology. The U.S. and Canada play a significant role in expanding the market. On the other hand, the European market is likely to exhibit a significant expansion due to the presence of established key players in the region. The dominant player in the European market is Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, and the U.K. The APAC region is estimated to experience considerable expansion due to the growing automotive industries and rapid industrialization. India and China play an essential role in the regional market expansion due to their fast pace of development and willingness to adopt the latest technologies. Besides India and China, Japan also plays an important role and participates actively in market expansion. In RoW nations, the most significant markets are Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and followed by other countries.

Key Players

The forefront players of the global automotive robotics market are Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.,Comau SpA, ABB Group, Denso Wave Incorporated, Fanuc Corporation, Dürr AG, Harmonic Drive System, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics), KUKA AG, and Nabtesco Motion Control, Inc.

