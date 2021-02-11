Global Composable Infrastructure Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The global composable infrastructure market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 5.80 billion by 2024. It is predicted to grow at a 58.10% CAGR during the forecast period. The approach by small, medium, and large organizations to downsize resources to improve overall efficiency can drive the market demand exponentially. The change in network architecture and a single API for the computing and storage of resources on the basis of applications can bode well for the market.

The availability of cloud and development of cloud-native applications which can be reconfigured according to the changing needs of enterprises can spur the market growth. Low complications and operational downtime can lead to integration of composable infrastructure across organizations. Seamless updates of software, lowered over provisioning and under utilization of resources, and rapid development of applications can bolster the market till 2024.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share owing to the presence of key market players such as Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, HGST Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. investing in development of composable infrastructure for data centers driving the market growth. Growing demand for enterprise applications, adoption of new network architecture for reduction in operational expenses, and scaling of businesses can foster the market growth in this region.

