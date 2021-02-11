COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Smart TV Industry MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

A smart TV is a traditional television set with integrated Internet and interactive “Web 2.0” features which allows you to stream music and videos, browse the internet, and view photos.

The Smart TV market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Smart TV industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Smart TV market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Smart TV market covered in Chapter 12:

VIZIO Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics

Hisense

Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Videocon Industries Limited

Sharp Corporation

TCL

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sony Corporation

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Smart TV market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

32 inch

40 inch

42 inch

55 inch

≥60 inch

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Smart TV market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Family

Public

