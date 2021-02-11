Global Bipolar Single Transistor (BJT) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Bipolar junction transistor is a sort of transistor which primarily uses both hole and electron and charge carriers. The primary function of a BJT (bipolar junction transistor) is to amplify current. Bipolar junction transistor has application as switches or amplifiers. Moreover, it also has wide range of applications across electronic devices and equipment which includes televisions, computers, audio amplifiers, mobile phones, radio transmitters and industrial control.

The global Bipolar Single Transistor (BJT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bipolar Single Transistor (BJT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bipolar Single Transistor (BJT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ON Semiconductor (US)

NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

NPN transistors

PNP transistors

Heterojunction bipolar transistor

Segment by Application

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Inverter & UPS

Electric Vehicle

Industrial System