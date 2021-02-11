Global Highway Driving Assist Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Highway Driving Assist status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Highway Driving Assist development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Robert Bosch
Magna
ZF Friedrichshafen
Continental
Valeo
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Radar
Camera
Ultrasonic Sensor
Software Module
Market segment by Application, split into
BEV
HEV
PHEV
FCEV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Highway Driving Assist status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Highway Driving Assist development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Highway Driving Assist are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
