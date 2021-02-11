Global Environmental Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Gensuite

Effivity Technologies

QNOPY

Wildnote

Geotech Computer Systems

Riskex

Fabriq

Emex

NeoSystems

Scannell Solutions

ISN Software

ProcessMAP

Mapistry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

