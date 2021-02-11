Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

The Occupant Classification System (OCS) is designed to classify the weight of the front seat passenger and automatically turn OFF the front passenger air bag under certain conditions.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and adoption of advanced safety technologies in vehicles. Expansion of leading OEMs and automotive component suppliers in developing economies such as China and India is also expected to drive the growth in this region.
The global Occupant Classification System (OCS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Occupant Classification System (OCS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Occupant Classification System (OCS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aisin Seiki
TE Connectivity
ZF
Continental
Aptiv
Robert Bosch
Denso
Autoliv
Nidec
IEE Sensing
TCS
Joyson Safety Systems
Keihin
Calsonic Kansei
Shanghai Shanben Industrial
Flexpoint Sensor Systems
Mayser
Vmanx
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Pressure Sensor
Seat Belt Tension Sensor
Segment by Application
Economy Class Vehicle
Mid-Size Class Vehicle
Luxury Class Vehicle