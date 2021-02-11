Global AI in Telecommunication Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The global AI in telecommunication is growing continually. AI in telecommunication enables intelligent decision making to manage dynamic network traffic & resources and brings automation in the industry, allowing reduced operational cost and increased efficiency. The market growth attributes to increasing demand for autonomously driven network solutions. Besides, telecom networks expanding in size increase market demand.

Moreover, the need for highly sophisticated, intelligent, and autonomous network driven solutions using artificial intelligence escalates market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global AI in telecommunication market is poised to reach approximately USD 1 BN by 2023, growing at a massive 32% CAGR throughout the review period (2018 to 2023).

Digital transformation in various applications increases the use of AI-driven solutions in telecommunication. Additionally, the rising need for strategy and tools to collect and analyze a large amount of data among telecom service providers to provide attractive services and improve customer retention creates substantial market demand. This data helps to get insights into network performance, helping to reduce customer churn and increase profitability.

Furthermore, other data sources, such as user call reports and network data, increase the AI in telecommunication market size. Therefore, there is an increasing need for data-driven solutions, which drive the growth of the AI in telecom market. Besides, the increasing usages of advanced machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing in telecom accelerate market growth.

AI in Telecommunication Market – Segments

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Component : Solutions (network optimization, network security, SDN (software-defined network) & NFV (network function virtualization), others) and Services (professional and managed services).

By Deployment : On-Premise and On-Cloud.

By Technology : Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning (DL), and Natural Language Processing (NLP), and others.

By Application : Traffic Classification, Resource Utilization & Network Optimization, Anomaly Detection, Predictive Maintenance, Network Orchestration, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

AI in Telecommunication Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the AI in telecommunication market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and brand reinforcement remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategies support their growth and expansion plans. They deliver reliable, leading-edge products and services. For which they invest substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and products.

Major Players:

Players leading the AI in telecommunication market include IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), Nuance Communication (US), H2O.ai (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Salesforce (US), Google LLC (US), and Infosys Limited (India), among others.

