Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material Market size, Insights, Prospects, Growth Trends, Key Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

Companies are continuously developing new products to capture the market globally. Thus major players invest more in research and development activity, in order to lead the global market. In this regards, market players undertake various strategic approaches such as acquisitions, partnerships, mergers and new product launch.

3M

May 2016: 3M acquired Semfinder, a Switzerland-based medical coding technology company. Semfinder is a leading developer of precise semantic coding of medical services. This acquisition will provide 3M with new coding technology for accelerating its availability of its 360 Encompass system in countries adopting electronic medical record systems.

May 2016: Knifeless Tech Systems was acquired by 3M. The business acquired is a an installation tool used to cut self-adhesive films applied to vehicle wraps

Dentsply Sirona

February 29, 2016 Complete Merger DENTSPLY International Inc. (“DENTSPLY”) and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (“Sirona”) completes merger which forms World’s one of the largest manufacturers of professional dental solutions.

Institut Straumann AG

August, 2016: Institut Straumann AG signed an agreement to acquire Equinox, a fast-growing dental implant company with a leading position in the value segment in India.

April, 2016: Institut Straumann AG acquired 51% residual ownership of Neodent (Initially it had acquired 49% of the residual during June 2012) This deal augments Straumann’s presence in the tooth replacement sector in the Latin American region and Brazil, which is the second largest market for implant dentistry.

Kerr Corporation

June, 2014: Kerr Corporation acquired DUX Dental, a global manufacturer and distributer of dental products such as dental cement and disposable bib holder. This acquisition strengthened Kerr’s dental product portfolio and thus enabled itself to increase its services to dental professionals and health care providers worldwide

Global Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material Market – Overview

The fabricated materials which are especially designed for use in dentistry practices are known as dental materials. Dental materials are of different types and they have different characteristics with related to their intended purpose. There are two major types of dental material, i.e. restorative material and regenerative material.

Global Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material Market – Regional Analysis

As compared to other regions, the dental restorative and regenerative material industry in North America contributes largest share. People are more aware and conscious about dental health, which is one of the major factors driving the market. About 17% of children and 27% of adults have untreated dental caries. Major dental restorative and regenerative material manufacturers have a base in this region and they are spending millions in R&D to develop innovative products. Developed medical facilities and availability of skilled dental professional are key factors for the growth for the market. However, factor like high cost of dental treatments is prohibiting the patients from getting dental treatment.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases in Europe is driving the growth for restorative and regenerative material market, especially in western region of Europe. There are about 345 thousand dentist in Europe. Dentist are now shifting from the use of amalgam and preferring the alternative restoration materials. Dental diseases carries huge financial burden not only to the individual but also to the society. Cost of dental treatments is high in Western European countries. Patients from this region are traveling to the other parts of the Europe or world.

3M (U.S.), Biotech Dental (Europe), botiss biomaterials GmbH (Europe), Dentsply Sirona. (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Europe), KaVo Kerr (U.S.), Keystone Dental, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material, globally.

