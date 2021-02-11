Global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

A nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery is an energy storage battery system, which is based on electrochemical charge/discharge reactions that occur between a positive electrode and a negative electrode.
The Ni-MH rechargeable batteries market is witnessing growth in the North Americas due to the rising adoption of hybrid vehicles and applications in telecommunication and medical devices.
The global Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FDK
GP Batteries International
Highpower International Inc
Corun
Panasonic
Huanyu battery
GS Yuasa
Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)
Lexel Battery (Coslight)
EPT Battery
Energizer Holdings
Great Power Energy
Suppo
Duracell
Primearth EV Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics
Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV
Segment by Application
Automotive
Cordless Phone
Dust Collector
Personal Care
Lighting Tools
Electric Tool
Others