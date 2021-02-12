Beef Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary – A new market study, “2015-2023 World Beef Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Beef is the culinary name for meat from cattle. Humans have been eating beef since prehistoric times. Beef is a complete source of protein (meaning that it provides all 20 of the amino acids), and provides many of the essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that humans need.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Frozen Beef

Fresh Beef

By End-User / Application

Foodservice customers

Retail & Grocery Store Chains

By-Products Processors

Others

By Company

Friona Industries, L.P

Cactus Feeders

Cargill Cattle Feeders

Cattle Empire LLC

R. Simplot Co.

JBS Five Rivers Cattle Feeding LLC

