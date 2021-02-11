Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
ALSO READ :https://www.openpr.com/news/2112349/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market-2020-global
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ab-testing-software-market-2021-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-02
Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Continental
Magna
Bosch
Valeo
ZF
Scania
Paccar
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/calibration-services-market-global-share-size-trends-and-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2021-2026-2021-02-06
Volvo
Daimler
Nvidia
Alphabet
Intel
Microsoft
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Hardware
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cinema-point-of-sale-pos-solutions-market-report-2021-2027-by-technology-future-trends-opportunities-top-key-players-and-more-2021-01-04
Software
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation for each application, including
Semi & Full-Autonomous
HMI
Platooning
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-metrology-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07