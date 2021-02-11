Fluoropolymer Films Market – Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Regional Outlook by 2024

Market Research Future has Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on the Global High-Purity Boehmite Market.

Market Summary

The Global High-Purity Boehmite Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the review period. The growth of the global high-purity boehmite market is primarily driven by its use as a coating in lithium battery separator. The growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles due to the stringent regulations for environment protection is projected to drive the demand for high-purity boehmite in the manufacturing of lithium batteries. Another major driver of the high-purity boehmite market is its use as a refractory material, which is used in the manufacturing of cement and glass.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global high-purity boehmite market are TOR Minerals (US), Sasol (South Africa), TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co., Ltd (Japan), CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co., Ltd (China), Silkem d.o.o. (Slovenia), DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A. (Belgium), Nabaltec AG (Germany), Osang Group Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co., Ltd (China), and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd (China).

Segment Analysis

The global high purity boehmite market has been segmented by product type, application, and end-use industry.

Based on product type, the global high-purity boehmite market has been segmented into water dispersible, acid dispersible, and surface modified dispersible. The water-dispersible product is formed by stirring the powder in deionized water with moderate to intense agitation at room temperature for 20–30 minutes. Acid dispersible boehmite is formed by dispersing in dilute aqueous monovalent acids such as nitric, hydrochloric, formic, and acetic at a pH level of 3-5.

By application, the global high-purity boehmite market has been divided into lithium-ion battery, refractory materials, electronics ceramics, flame retardants, catalysis, surface fractioning, microcrystalline ceramics, polymer additives, rheology control, and others. The lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles across the globe. The demand is supported by the stringent regulations to curb CO2 emissions and for environment protection.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, construction, electronics, consumer goods, oil refineries, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is projected to exhibit significant growth on account of the increasing production and sale of electric vehicles. The rise in construction activities due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies such as India, Thailand, Brazil, among others as well as infrastructure development in developed economies such as the US, Germany, UK, and others are also expected to propel the product demand.