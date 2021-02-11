Global TUNNEL SENSOR Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

A new market study, titled “Mining Automation Market Trends ” has been featured on Market Research Future.

Mining companies across the world are rapidly adopting automation to modernize operations. They are increasing the deployment of automated drilling operations and driverless haulage trucks, driving efficiency, increasing productivity, and decreasing expenditure. Mining companies adopt automation for environmental and worker safety. Remote maintenance of industrial sites varies widely depending on the industry and site-specific requirements. The mining industry demands automation for real-time plant monitoring with real-time alerts and information from various departments such as production, maintenance, and contractors to reduce unexpected downtimes. This reduces maintenance costs, frequent site visits, equipment downtime, and increases efficiency. The global mining automation market has been segmented based on offerings, operations, and region.

By offering, the market has been segmented into hardware (autonomous mining truck, autonomous drilling rig, mining load-haul-dump (LHD), pumping stations, tunneling equipment, others), software (fleet management, workforce management, remote operations and monitoring, temperature monitoring system, others), and communication system (navigation systems, wireless mesh networks, others). Among these autonomous drilling dominated the market in 2018. Drilling in the mining sector is one major area where automation makes a positive impact. An autonomous drill system (ADS) is most widely used for automated drilling, it enables an operator to control the drilling process using a single console from a remote location to control many autonomous drillings from multiple manufacturers simultaneously. ADS helps in improving precision and equipment utilization. However, the software segment is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

y operation, the market has been segmented into mining process (autonomous haulage, autonomous drilling), maintenance (HVAC, mine dewatering), development (tunnel boring, access road construction, others). Among the major operations listed, the maintenance segment dominated the market in 2018. In many cases, the mining field is located in remote areas where human access is not possible. In such cases, unmanned drones and automated inspection systems (AIS) is used for remote monitoring and inspection process. These vehicles use the Internet for remote connection, wireless technology, and telecommunication techniques which enable automated site maintenance, diagnostics, and inspections.

By region, the mining automation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the regions mentioned above, North America dominated the market in 2018, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

