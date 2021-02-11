Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The global Synthetic Graphite Materials market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Graphite Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Graphite Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Synthetic Graphite Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Synthetic Graphite Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd

IBIDEN CO., LTD

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd

Graphite India Limited

GrafTech International Holdings Inc

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Showa Denko K.K.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries

Toho Tenax

Toyo Tanso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Isostatic Pressure Graphite

Die-pressed Graphite

Extruded Graphite

Segment by Application

Metal Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Photovoltaic Industry

Electrical & Electronic

Industrial

Others

