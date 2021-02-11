Global MULTI-CORE PROCESSORS Market Research Report 2020-2026

A new market study, titled “USB Devices Market Report ” has been featured on Market Research Future.

The global USB devices market is expected to depict a significant market growth during the forecast period. Over the past few decades, the adoption of plug-n-play devices across consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and other applications have gained a considerable pace. This has also resulted in low energy consumption, high efficiency, and high operating life of device ports rather than relying on bulky and brittle port connectors. The demand for USB devices is accelerated due to increasing adoption in the automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Furthermore, the

miniaturization of electronic devices has encouraged device manufacturers to focus on developing highly efficient USB devices.

The global USB devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, connector type, application, and region.

The key players in the USB devices market are identified across all the major regions based on their countries of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Corsair Memory, Inc. (US), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(Taiwan), SanDisk Corporation (US), Kingston Technology Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung Corporation (South Korea), Micron Consumer Products Group Inc. (US), Verbatim Americas LLC (Japan), Imation Corporation (US), Transcend Information Inc.(Taiwan), Teclast Electronics Co., Ltd.(China), Netac Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Intel Corporation(US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands). The companies are focused on innovating in their existing product portfolio as well as innovate new products by investing in research and development to analyze the changing market trends.

Regional Analysis

The market for USB devices is estimated to register significant growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of USB devices market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. According to MRFR analysis, the North American region dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The region has largely adopted the usage of type-C USB devices. USB Type-C connector supports high transfer data rates up to 10 Gbps as compared to other USB cables. These ports are installed in the latest laptops, smartphones, and tablets. At present, the ports are also capable of replacing 3.5 mm audio jacks in smartphones. This turns out to be one of the major factors fueling the growth of the USB devices market in the North American region. Also, the adoption of USB devices in automobiles, smart homes, and IoT devices, and medical equipment is fuelling the growth of the USB devices market in Canada.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth of USB Devices during the forecast period. India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are the major countries that contribute to the rising need for USB devices, in residential sectors, especially in terms of media and gaming. Many USB devices are used as gaming peripherals, TV peripherals, among others. Also, the high presence of semiconductor manufacturing companies is also boosting the growth of the USB devices market.

