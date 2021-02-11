Smart Pill TechnologiesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

The global Smart Pill Technologies market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Pill Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Pill Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Pill Technologies in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Pill Technologies manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CapsoVision

Given Imaging

Medimetrics S.A.

Olympus Corporation

Bio-Images Research Limited

IntroMedic Inc

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd

Proteus Digital Health Inc

Novartis AG

Philips Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Occult GI Bleeding

Crohn’s Disease

Small Bowel Tumors

Celiac Disease

Inherited Polyposis Syndromes

Segment by Application

Capsule Endoscopy

Drug Delivery

Patient monitoring of cancer