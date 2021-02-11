Urology TableMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

The global Urology Table market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Urology Table volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Urology Table market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Urology Table in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Urology Table manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Surgical Tables Inc

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

PAUSCH Medical

General Electric Company

Image Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens

STORZ MEDICAL

Armamentarium, Inc.

Sanmed Tıbbi Cihazlar San. ve Tic.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

With C-arm

Without C-arm

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others