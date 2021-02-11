Global Smart Display Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest smart display market 2020 report, reveals different factors that can boost the market rise. MRFR recorded the smart display market value at USD 143.25 billion in 2017. By 2023, the smart display market value can touch USD 340.85 Bn. The smart display market can rise at 15.61% CAGR across during the evaluation period (2017 to 2023). The rise in requirement for connected vehicles is one of the chief factors that can enhance the smart display market

expansion. The high demand for improved convenience, comfort, and safety in the automobile industry can impel the expansion of the global smart display market in the years to come. On the downside, the lack of cost-effectiveness of advanced smart displays and rise in cybersecurity threats can limit the expansion pace of the smart display market. However, the increased need for technically advanced consumer electronics can prompt the rise of the smart display global market in the upcoming years.

Key players

MRFR profiled some well-established Smart Display Market players. They are; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Google Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lenovo (Hong Kong), ViewSonic (US), Harman International Industries, Incorporated (US), and Sony Corporation (Japan) among others. The report elaborates on multiple forces that can boost the expansion of the market.

Market Segment

The smart display market segment study is based on display technology, display size, and end-user. Segmental insights of the smart display market can spot numerous growth prospects of the world across the globe.

The product based segments of the smart display market are smartphone, smart TV, digital signage, monitor, head up display, smart wearables, and interactive kiosk among others. The rise in application of smart wearables can cause the expansion of the world smart display market growth.

The display technology based segments of the smart display market are TFT-LCD, LCD, OLED, and others. High adoption rate of OLED can prompt the rise of the smart display market growth.

The touch panel type based segment of smart display market are capacitive and resistive. The growing utility of capacitive touch panel type smart display can improve the expansion of the smart display market.

The end-user based segments of the smart display market are residential, automotive, education, healthcare, commercial, and others. The increased deployment of smart display across automotive, healthcare, and education sectors can boost the rise of the world smart display market.Regional Analysis

According to MRFR regional analysis, Asia Pacific can head the global smart display market. In regions, such as China, Taiwan, and India, the surging in demand for smart display can rise exponentially across residential and automotive sectors. Plus, the presence of potential display panel producers, such as Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), and LG Display (South Korea) among others in APAC, can push the smart display market growth at a high pace. The need for improved lifestyle standard across APAC and the emergence of various manufacturers to introduce unique and advanced electronic tools can prompt the expansion of the regional market. In North America, technological advancements and the domination of smart display devices can boost the rise of North America smart display market. In addition, the increased Internet penetration can fuel the smart display market in North America. Europe smart display market is expected to witness similar drivers. Europe can experience surge in smart display market in the upcoming years due to increased utility of modern electronic applications.

