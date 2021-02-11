Global Brake Pads Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Summary

Brake pads are the parts of braking system that actually take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the vehicle or mechanical equipment.

Brake pads are generally composed of steel plate, bonding and preventing heat layer and friction block, the bonding layer is make of insulation material, on purpose of preventing heat. Friction block is composed of friction material and bonding material, which produce friction squeezed on brake rotor and brake drum when you brake.so as to achieve the purpose of car braking deceleration.

Brake pads are used in automobile, train, subway, airplane, industry and etc. In this report, our statistics and relative analysis about capacity production, price, cost and etc., refer to all brake pads, in which automotive brakes account for a large proportion.

Up points from the brake type can be divided into: disc brakes, drum brakes and heavy duty brakes.

ICRWorld’s Brake Pads market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The market is expected to expand at 6.09% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.

Global Brake Pads Market: Product Segment Analysis

Disc Brake Pads

Drum Brake

Other

Global Brake Pads Market: Application Segment Analysis

Automotive Brake Pads

Railway Brake Pads

Other

Global Brake Pads Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

Federal Mogul(US)

Bosch(DE)

TRW Automotive(US)

AKEBONO Group(JP)

Nisshinbo Holdings(JP)

ACDelco(US)

MAT Holdings Inc(US)

MK Kashiyama(JP)

Delphi Automotive PLC(US)

TMD GROUP(DE)

ATE(DE)

FBK(JP)

Sumitomo(JP)

Hitachi Chemical(JP)

ADVICS(JP)

ICER(ES)

Sangsin Brake(KR)

BREMBO(IT)

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument(TW)

Util Group(IT)

Hawk Performance(US)

Fras-le(BR)

EBC Brakes(UK)

Brake Parts Inc(US)

ABS Friction(NL)

Metek GmbH(DE)

Meritor(US)

ITT Corporation(US)

Shandong Gold Phoenix Group(CN)

Shangdong xinyi Automobile Parts manufacture(CN)

Double Link(CN)

Hunan BoYun Automobile Brake Materials(CN)

Hubei Sal-fer(CN)

Hangzhou Feiying Autoparts(CN)

Huahua Friction Materials(CN)

Zhongshan Safety(CN)

Rizhao Zhongwei Automobile Part(CN)

Ningbo Allways Auto Parts(CN)

Hubei Feilong Friction & Sealing Materials(CN)

Hangzhou Hangcheng Friction Material(CN)