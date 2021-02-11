Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Line Maintenance market is accounted for $18.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of connected aircraft to examine predictive, prescriptive and condition-based maintenance and growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are the factors triggering the market growth. However, the lack of availability of trained workers and short of common data standards is predicted to hamper the growth of the aviation line maintenance market.

Also Read: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379343/global-aircraft-line-maintenance-market-analysis-2020-forecasts-to-2026#.X2yq7aBR3IU

Line maintenance MRO involves full technological management such as transit, pre-flight checks, daily checks and weekly checks. During line maintenance, firms provides support in headset maintenance and renovate, fuel checks and on call handling. Rising worldwide trade among countries has improved the frequencies of cargo planes and necessary to carry out timely checks or repairs of airplanes to make sure that it performs efficiently and safe to travel.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engineering-software-cad-cam-cae-aec-eda-market-2021-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-02

By type, the routine check type segment is anticipated to grow high compared to the transit check segment. As these checks of an aircraft includes maintenance and repairs of pre-flight checks, post-flight checks, service checks, overnight checks, and weekly checks. As the number of flights per aircraft is increasing, it is acknowledged to lead an enlarged necessity for routine checks of aircraft.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bulk-drug-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-04

Based on geography, the development of the Asia Pacific aircraft line maintenance market can be attributed to the boost in the aircraft production in this region and rise in the number of new aircraft delivered. Moreover, increased demand for Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) services from this region is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific line maintenance market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for aircraft line maintenance in this region.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti–aging-products-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Line Maintenance market include United Airlines, Turkish Airlines, TAP Maintenance & Engineering, STS Aviation Group, SR Technics, SIA Engineering Company, Delta TechOps, British Airways, BCT Aviation Maintenance, Avia Solutions Group ,ANA Line Maintenance Technics, AMECO, SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance, Nayak Group , Monarch Aircraft Engineering, Lufthansa Technik, Hong Long Aircraft Engineering and HAECO.

Services Covered:

• Defect Rectification Service

• Line Station Setup & Management Service

• Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service

• Component Replacement & Rigging Service

• Engine & APU Service

Types Covered:

• Routine Checks

• Transit Checks

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Regional Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Very Large Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Other Aircraft Type

Technologies Covered:

• Digital Line Maintenance

• Traditional Line Maintenance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/visitor-management-system-software-market-2020-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-07

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and

The regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements