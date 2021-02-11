Micro-Irrigation Market, Growth of Forecast to 2024

The labor required for fertilizer, weeding,and irrigation is also reduced as compared to other irrigation systems. Such factors are considered to foster the market growth across the globe. Additionally, governments are educating farmers for adopting sustainable irrigation methods such as micro-irrigation and are also offering subsidies on the installation cost. This is further considered to boost the micro-irrigation systems market.

