Global Sporting Goods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Sporting Goods Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

According to this study, over the next five years the Sporting Goods market will register a 3.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 54310 million by 2025, from $ 47660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sporting Goods business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sporting Goods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sporting Goods, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sporting Goods market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sporting Goods companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike Inc.

The North Face, Inc.

Reebok

Puma SE

Amer Sports Corporation

Adidas AG

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation

Brooks Sports Inc.

Asics Corporation

YONEX Co. Ltd.

Converse Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc.

MIZUNO Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sporting Goods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sporting Goods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sporting Goods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sporting Goods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sporting Goods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.