Global Laser Welding Machine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Laser welding machine Global Market – Overview

The Global Laser welding machine Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Laser welding machine will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2027, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2027).

Laser welding refers to the use of a laser beam as a concentrated heat source for joining multiple pieces of different kinds of material together. The laser is a focused heat source which helps in creating a strong seam at relatively high speed. The heat required for welding is supplied by a tightly focused light beam with a diameter as small as two-thousandths of an inch. Welding is conducted by firing a series of short pulses that melt the metal to create a high-quality weld. Depending upon the particular welding task, filler material may be required as with TIG welding. Because the laser beam is tightly focused, heat input is minimized and parts can be handled almost immediately.

The Laser welding machine market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the thermal stability provided by the laser welding machine which helps in reducing the scrap from the materials that are being welded. The use of laser welding also helps in removing the use of glue and chemical additives from the welding operations. The increasing use of laser welding machines by various end-user applications such as medical, jewelry industry, automotive and electronics among others is also driving the growth of the market. The demand for welding machines will also increase with product innovations, advances in manufacturing process and technological improvements.

Amongst all technologies which are being used for global laser welding machine market, the fiber laser welding machine is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The fiber lasers facilitate the effective delivery of light on the desired spot of the metal which is being welded as it does not need expensive optical mirrors and other moving parts such as a disk laser among others. In this technology, the fiber laser light is amplified and channeled through a fiber optic cable.

Key Players

Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), IPG Photonics (U.S.), O.R. Lasertechnologie (Germany), TRUMPF Group(Germany), Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd, (U.S.), FANUC Robotics (Japan), Golden Laser (China), GSI Group, Inc. (U.S.), JENOPTIK AG. (Germany), LaserStar Technologies Corporation (U.S.) among others and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Laser welding machine Market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June, 2016 – The new GLX-3 Laser Welders from Branson Ultrasonics, a business of Emerson, delivers clean, high speed laser welding of large-format plastic parts with more complex geometries to meet the growing needs of automotive, appliance, medical, filtration, and other applications that require particulate-free welds with superior aesthetic quality. The new GLX-3 laser welder incorporates advanced features, including Branson’s patented Simultaneous Thru-Transmission Infrared (STTIr) process, which heats, melts, and joins the entire weld line of two or more parts simultaneously. Compared to scan or trace laser welding processes, which must travel the entire length of the weld line to accomplish heating, Branson’s STTIr results in a significantly faster weld cycle on large parts, and more precise melt of the weld line.

May, 2017– IPG Photonics Corporation announced that it has acquired OptiGrate Corporation, a pioneer and leading manufacturer of the highest-quality chirped volume Bragg grating (VBG) technologies. OptiGrate VBG-based components enable dramatic performance improvement, miniaturization and cost reduction of ultrafast pulsed lasers for micro materials processing, medical and other applications. OptiGrate is a supplier to IPG, and as this relationship has deepened, the companies determined that there was a strong mutual benefit to joining together.“As the technology leader in volume Bragg gratings and thermo-refractive glass, OptiGrate will help IPG develop new leading-edge solutions and improve our current products and components” said Felix Stukalin, IPG’s Senior Vice President of North American Operations. “IPG is intensely focused on advancing the use of lasers around the world and the technology used in them. As such, the acquisition completes IPG’s internal set of core components for our revolutionary new ultrafast pulsed laser product lines that we are introducing to the market.”.

March, 2013 – Miyachi Unitek Corporation, a leading manufacturer of welding equipment and laser processing systems, announced that Amada Co., Ltd completed a takeover of Miyachi Corporation on March 21, 2013. Miyachi is now a consolidated subsidiary of Amada. The combined companies have formed a strong global alliance, and are expected to extend existing technology into new areas, collaborate on business systems, and better adjust to market fluctuations.

Amada Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese company, headquartered in Isehara, Kanagawa, which develops, manufactures, sells and services products and systems for metal sheet processing, metal cutting, pressing, and machine tooling. The company was established in 1946 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It has 60 subsidiaries (17 in Japan and 43 overseas) and 6,467 employees as of March 2012. Its consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2012 was 186 billion Japanese yen.

Laser welding machine Market – Segmentation

The Global Laser welding machine Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Fiber Laser Welding Machine, Co₂ Laser Welding Machine and Solid-State Laser Welding Machine.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Medical, Electronics, Jewelry industry, Automotive, Tool and mold-making and Others

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Laser welding machine Market: Regional Analysis

Amongst all regions, Europe region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising trend of automation, continuous advancements in welding technology and swift increase in infrastructural development projects. The growth of the market in the region will be further supported by rapid urbanization, the increase in disposable income of the people and the increasing government funding.

