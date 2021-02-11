Global and United States Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global and United States Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Scope and Market Size

Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Maintenance Connection

eMaint

Dude Solutions

Hippo

IBM

ServiceChannel

Fiix

UpKeep

Siveco

IFS

ManagerPlus

Axxerion

MPulse

MVP Plant

MCS Solutions

DPSI

Real Asset Management

MicroMain

FasTrak

FMX