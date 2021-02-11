Candle By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2025

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Candle market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Candle market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Candle.

Key players in global Candle market include:

Jarden Corp

Blyth

Bolsius

Colonial Candle

Candle-lite

C. Johnson & Son

Gies

Vollmar

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Kingking

Talent

Pintian Wax

Zhongnam

Langley/Emprire Candle

Allite

Everlight

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Market segmentation, by product types:

Animal Wax Candles

Vegetable Wax Candles

Paraffin Wax Candles

Synthetic Wax Candles

Market segmentation, by applications:

Traditional Field

Craft Field

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

