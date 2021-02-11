Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market will register a 18.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 57440 million by 2025, from $ 29340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Mobile Commerce

Contactless Near-Field Communication

Mobile Ticropayment

Mobile Ticketing

Money Transfer

Micropayments

Mobile Coupon

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Bill Payments

Shopping

Entertainment

Rail, Metro and Bus Tickets

Hotel Booking

Air Tickets and Boarding Passes

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PayPal

AT&T Inc.

MasterCard

Apple

Bank of America

American Express

WorldPay

Amazon

Airtel Money

Citrus Payment Solutions

Google Wallet

First Data Corp

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt Ltd

Verizon Communications Inc

Visa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.