Global GIS Controller Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “GIS Controller Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global GIS controller market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. In spite of several elements in the favor of the market expansion, factors that pose a challenge to the market and obstructing factors comprise of the rising vulnerability of open source software and the government rules associated to use of location services. However, several advancements in the mobile telecom sector are estimated to act as an important expanding factor, giving several opportunities for geographical information system market 2020. Several geographical information system software developers are spending on research and development to produce developed products that are estimated to meet the requirement of the customers in various nations.

Global GIS Market Segmentation

The global GIS Controller Market can be classified on the basis of device, component, application, and region.

On the basis of the device, the global GIS controller market can be segregated into mobile and desktop.

On the basis of component, the global GIS controller market is segregated into software, hardware, and services

On the basis of application, the global GIS controller market is segregated into telecommunication, transportation, agriculture, mining, construction, oil & gas, government, aerospace, utilities, and others.

On the basis of region, the global GIS market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

GIS Controller Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global GIS controller market by acquiring the maximum market share and hence, holding the highest revenue amount. Europe acquires the second largest market following North America. Europe is a developed region with respect to organized retail, automotive, aerospace, and defense and hence, it covers various application verticals of regional information systems in this region. Several public and private enterprises have been accumulating domain-specific data which comprises issues such as supply chain, intrusion identification, fraud identification, marketing, national security, and hence providing opportunities for expansion to this market.

The Asia Pacific region is believed to be the fastest expanding market during the review period. This expansion happens because of the rising penetration of geographical information system methods in several industry verticals such as construction, government, water and wastewater management and mining in nations like China and India. The APAC region holds the third largest geographical information system market. Nations like China, Taiwan, and South Korea, acquired approximately 60% of the electronic component producers, and most of them grab a large opportunity in providing services for the geographical information system market. Furthermore, a large increment in urbanization and the population and heavy expenditure towards building smart cities is estimated to strengthen the demand for GIS systems in the forthcoming future.

The Middle East & Africa is on the expanding owing to the factors such as large development of broadband infrastructure aiding the organizations in the telecom sector to seize the opportunity and help in the expansion of the market.

Key players

Some of the most important competitors in the global GIS controller market consist of Bentley Systems, Autodesk Inc (U.S.), Incorporated (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Carto (U.S.), Esri, Inc (U.S.), SuperMap Software Co., Ltd (China), Pitney Bowes Inc.(U.S.), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (Japan), MDA Information Systems LLC (U.S.) Trimble Inc (U.S.), and others. The eminent players continuously innovate and spend in research and development in order to create an economic portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the major competitors where the organizations estimate to strengthen their contact and reach to their customers.

