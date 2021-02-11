Global Paint Roller Market Research Report 2018-2026

Global Paint Roller Market was valued US$ 2.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.

A paint roller is basically a tool, which is used to apply paint on large flat surfaces such as walls or ceilings. Selecting a proper cover of rollers are depends on the type of paint and the type of surface required to be painting. It can be re-used even after multiple usages is one of the important features of rollers.

Increasing structural restructurings plans along with the adoption of more boosted painting equipment will drive paint rollers demand. An inclination of consumer towards the interior design of their homes is also expected to boost the global paint roller market. Increasing demand for standardized painting is one of the trends in the market. It helps to minimize wastage of paint, which is one of the likely opportunities for the growth of the paint rollers market. Furthermore, the high cost of the paint rollers as compared to the traditional painting tools is limiting the market growth.

Blended fabric held nearly about 150 million units in 2017 and is expected to grow at 6% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to it provides unique properties as they are produced with utilizing two or more distinct kinds of fibers to serve specific needs in paint application. Furthermore, synthetic fabrics are extensively used in painting roller market owing to its features such as high durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. They are used with quartz as well as water-based paints, which depends on the variety of external and internal surfaces.

The shorter pile is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Ease of application and affordability are expected to be the key factors driving product demand for the shorter pile. It provides the smooth and fine finishing which is expected to boost the demand for a shorter pile. An innovation of improved design for achieving fine finishes will enhance the product penetration.

Construction segment is expected to lead the global paint roller market. Increasing demand from residential and commercial construction sector is expected to share significant growth in the market. Roller offers the ability to speed up painting & coating tasks and decrease manpower. Construction segment is projected to share nearly about the US $ 11 billion by 2026 in the market. Rising population, rapid industrialization, increasing foreign investment funding across developing economies will fuel the roller paint market. Increasing consumerâ€™s inclination towards the renovation of a public and private building, poorly structures and deprived houses will provide a beneficial opportunity for industry manufacturers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the global paint roller market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global paint roller market. This growth is attributed to increasing infrastructural sectors as well as industrial sectors in this region. The rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China and India is also expected to be one of the substantial factors for the growth in the paint rollers market. The Asia Pacific accounted nearly about 55% of the market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The factors such as the availability of the low-cost & highly-skilled workforce in developing economies are expected to boom paint roller market.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the global paint roller market such as Wooster, Purdy, Linzer products Corp., and Work Tools International.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global paint roller market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porterâ€™s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Paint Roller Market

Global Paint Roller Market, By Product

Woven

Knit

Global Paint Roller Market, By Fabrics

Synthetic

Blended

Polyester

Wool

Global Paint Roller Market, By Pile Depth

Shorter pile

Medium pile

High pile

Global Paint Roller Market, By Application

Construction

Appliances

Furniture

Global Paint Roller Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players operating in the Global Paint Roller Market

Purdy

Premier

The Wooster Brush Company

Peta

Monterey Mill

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Roll Roy

VACTECH Composites

Pro Roller

RollerLite

Beorol

Tongcheng City

Marshall

FoamPRO

Dynamic

