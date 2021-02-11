Digital Printing Packaging Market: 2021 Industry is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, Valued at USD 11.10 billion Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global digital printing packaging market as packaging type, technology, application and end user.

Market Highlights

Packaging industry will undergo a revolution due to the increasing applications of digital printing. Digital printing for packaging is a concept specifically introduced to attract consumers. This method includes printing of digital images or text on the product package. The increasing demand for flexible packaging coupled with growing demand for sustainable printing has been driving the global digital printing packaging market. Digitally printed packages improve workflow and enable innovative marketing. They help the brand owner for quicker marketing and promotion of the brand. These are the main factors fueling the market growth.

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, valued at USD 11.10 billion in 2015 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest growing market

On the basis of region, global digital printing packaging market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific region dominates the digital printing packaging market. Rapid growth in e-retail sector is the primary driving factor of digital printing packaging market in Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness and increase the demand of packaged food are also fueling the demand of this market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the global digital printing packaging market mainly due to major demand from food & beverage industry. North America region and Rest of the World are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global digital printing packaging market include W S Packaging Group, Inc (U.S.), Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Xeikon N.V. (Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Quad Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), Labels in Motion (U.S.), and Reel Appeal Limited(U.K.).

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

4.1 Labels

4.2 Flexible Packaging

4.3 Metal Packaging

4.4 Other

5 Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inkjet

5.3 Electrophotography

5.4 Others

6 Global Digital Printing Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Boxes

6.3 Cans

6.4 Bottles

………

