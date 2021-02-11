Global Network Automation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Network Automation Market – Overview

The development of software solutions that assist the Network Automation Market 2020 is estimated to see prolific growth in the future. The networking and telecommunications reports are made by Market Research Future, which consist of market possibilities for development. The market stands to gain USD 27 billion while flourishing at a CAGR 49% in the forecast period.

The need to improve efficiency and to drop operational costs is foreseen to steer the network automation market in the coming period. The widespread deployment of software-defined wide area network infrastructure is estimated to be important for the market contenders to expand at a positive pace in the forecast period. The prevalence of wireless and WAN is predicted to assist the network automation market worth.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental scrutiny of the network automation market is directed on the basis of the deployment, network infrastructure, organization size, component, vertical and region. Based on the deployment, the market for network automation is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. On the basis of network infrastructure, the market for network automation is segmented into a virtual network configuration, physical network configuration, and hybrid network configuration. Based on the component, the market for network automation is split into solution and services. The services are further split into professional and managed services. The solution segment is additionally segmented into network automation tools, intent-based working and SD-WAN. By the organization sizes, the market for network automation is segmented into SME and large enterprises. Based on the regions, the market for network automation is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional appraisal of the network automation market includes regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the regions. The regional network automation market in North America is anticipated to hold a strategic market share and is projected to endure during the forecast period. The speedy implementation of the internet of things and colocation of data centres are motivating the network automation market growth in this region. The Asia Pacific regional market is foreseen to show well-known advance rate all over the forecast period. The mounting use of smart connected devices in the region and the presence of the foremost regional players are steering the network automation market in this region. The advent of cloud networking and eminent demand for network automation through evolving countries comparable to India and China are inspiring the network automation market in this region.

Competitive Analysis

The need to effectively engage customers in all of their geographical markets is estimated to help the market overcome the hindrances being faced currently. Besides, the need to ensure that the long-term sustainable growth goals are not comprised due to the current difficulties is foreseen to be extremely important for the market stakeholders. The need to establish a unique advantage in the market is reviewed to have a substantial influence on the global market. The market is predicted to guide its future growth with the inclusion of a balance of innovation and continual product enhancement. The trends prevalent in the market are contributing substantially to the market’s progress. The market contenders are estimated to support the growth enabling factors and thus are estimated to pull the market out of the depression due to the ongoing global pandemic. The focus on accelerating growth is estimated to take the main stage in the forecast period.

The eminent contenders in the network automation market are Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus International plc (U.K), NetBrain Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SolarWinds Inc. (U.S.), BMC Software (U.S.), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Apstra (U.S.), BlueCat (Canada), Entuity (U.K), and Veriflow Systems (U.S.).

