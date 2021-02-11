Global Laser Printer Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Laser Printer Market – Overview

The increased usage of printers in office spaces for official purposes is one of the main reasons for the growth of the sector. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports associated to the electronics and semiconductors sector amongst others lately made available a report on this industry. The Laser Printer Market around the world is projected to earn revenues worth USD 2,322 million by the year 2023, while growing at 16 per cent CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Due to the rapid rise in the market for laser printers, the market is also taking specific steps for the development of the market in terms of technological advances. Since the increase in the requirement of printing various documents, the demand for such printers has increased considerably in the past few years. The rise in the market is further fuelled by the growth of demand from the consumer end from both the residential and commercial sector. The need for better printing solutions has also encouraged other competitors to enter the market so as to capitalize on the opportunities present.

Key Players

The prominent players in laser printer market are – HP (U.S.), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), OKI Electric (Japan), The Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan) and others.

Industry Segments

The Laser printer market globally can be divided on the basis of following basis of type and end user.

By Type: Multi-Function and Single Function

By End User: SMEs, Individual Users, Large Enterprises, Government and Others

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of laser printer industry includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been witnessed that the North American market is projected to account for the major share of the market, while the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate through the forecast period. The major development in the laser printer industry in the North American region is credited to technical progresses and growing demand from many industry verticals in that region.

