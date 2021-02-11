E-Paper Display Market Industry Size, Share, Historical Analysis, Developments and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “E-Paper Display Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The e-paper display market has been growing rapidly, primarily due to the growing demand for alternatives to LCD or LED technologies. The increasing demand for a particular option that incorporates reflectivity rather than backlighting as the means of visibility is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand to protect the environment by reducing the use of paper is escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the impressive growth records the market has been witnessing, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that global E-Paper Display Market is poised to reach the valuation of USD 5,734 MN by 2023, registering a staggering double-digit CAGR of 37.2% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). In 2017, the market had been evaluated at USD 898.8 MN, which indicates that the market would grow well above six-fold in just six years.

As several private agencies have come up with innovative solutions that are likely to be popular among environment-conscious consumers, governments are also promoting low energy-intensive digital signage to make it less taxing on the environment.

With technological advancements, many new models have been introduced in the market. The growing numbers of models with high resolution are spurring the sales, increasing the size of the e-paper display market. Significant investments made by the manufacturers to bring more innovations in these displays are paying off well, fostering the market growth.

The market potential for reflective displays indicates that the demand in applications such as Tablets, Wearable, IoT, Automotive, and Signage is expected to augment, hugely, over the next five years. Customers seek a cost-effective reflective display that reduces eye strain and offers low power, sunlight readability with color, and Internet browsing capability in these market segments.

On the flipside, factors such as the high cost of e-paper displays are impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, technological advancements expected in the years to come are likely to present some cost-effective solutions which would, in turn, foster the growth of the market, bringing the cost of e-paper displays down.

Key Players

Key players leading the E-paper display market include Pervasive Display Inc. (Taiwan), E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Plastic Logic GmbH (Germany), Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Visionect (Slovenia), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.), CLEARink Displays (U.S.), and Bridgestone Corporation (Japan) among others.

E-Paper Display Market – Segmentation

For the better understanding of the report, the market is segmented into four key dynamics:

By Product : Mobile Devices, E-readers, Posters & Signage, Smart Card, Electronic Shelf Label, Auxiliary Display, and Wearable among others.

: Mobile Devices, E-readers, Posters & Signage, Smart Card, Electronic Shelf Label, Auxiliary Display, and Wearable among others. By Technology : Electrophoretic Display, Electrowetting Display, Cholesteric Display, and Interferometric Modular Display (IMOD) among others.

: Electrophoretic Display, Electrowetting Display, Cholesteric Display, and Interferometric Modular Display (IMOD) among others. By End-User : Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive, and Retail among others.

: Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive, and Retail among others. By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global E-Paper Display Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, heading with the presence of giant players such as Sony and LG would retain its lead over the global e-paper display market throughout the forecast period. The region is also expected to be the fastest growing market.

Additional factors that are positively impacting the growth of the regional market include the growing smart city infrastructure projects in the region’s developing countries such as India and China.

The APAC e-paper displays market is expected to register a CAGR over 42.1% throughout the review period, rising to a valuation of USD 1,569.1 MN by 2023. The exponential growth of the market subjects to the investment in research & development in display technology by major market vendors.

The e-paper display market in the North American region accounts for the next leading share in the market, globally. Factors such as the increasing investments transpired into the products development, the ability of the market players to develop cutting-edge display technologies, and the growing uptake of these displays drive the growth in the regional market. The North America e-paper display market is expected to rise to valuations of USD 1,885.5 MN by 2023.

The Europe e-paper display is emerging as a promising globally. Factors such as the demand for luxury or premium electronic products, and the resurging economy in the region contribute to the growth of the market. The market is expected to reach USD 1,844 MN by 2023.

