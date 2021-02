The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Commonly referred to as V2X, vehicle-to-everything communications technology allows vehicles to directly communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, and other road users to deliver an array of benefits in the form of road safety, traffic efficiency, smart mobility, environmental sustainability, and driver convenience. In addition, V2X is also helping pave the way for fully autonomous driving through its unique non line-of-sight sensing capability which allows vehicles to detect potential hazards, traffic, and road conditions from longer distances and sooner than other in-vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging).

Although legacy V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) technologies are currently in operational use worldwide for ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and relatively simple V2I applications, advanced V2X systems – capable of supporting V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I and other forms of V2X communications – are beginning to gain broad commercial acceptance with two competing technologies vying for the attention of automakers and regulators:

The commercially mature IEEE 802.11p/DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) standard, and the relatively new 3GPP-defined C-V2X (Cellular V2X) technology which has a forward evolutionary path towards 5G.

With an initial focus on road safety and traffic efficiency applications, Toyota and GM (General Motors) have already equipped some of their vehicle models with IEEE 802.11p-based V2X technology in Japan and North America.

Among other commercial commitments, Volkswagen will begin deploying IEEE 802.11p on volume models in Europe starting from 2019, while Geely and Ford plan to integrate C-V2X in their new vehicles by 2021 and 2022 respectively. It is also worth nothing that a number of luxury automakers – including BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen’s subsidiary Audi, and Volvo Cars – already deliver certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity and supporting infrastructure such as appropriately equipped roadwork trailers.

Despite the ongoing 802.11p/DSRC versus C-V2X debate, regulatory uncertainty and other challenges, global spending on V2X communications technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 170% between 2019 and 2022. SNS Telecom & IT predicts that by the end of 2022, V2X will account for a market worth $1.2 Billion, with an installed base of nearly 6 Million V2X-equipped vehicles worldwide.

The “V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the V2X ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, business models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, V2X deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2030. The forecasts cover four submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 application categories and five regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– V2X ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– V2V, V2I, V2P/V2D, V2N and other types of V2X communications

– V2X architecture and key elements

– V2X transmission modes, message sets and service capabilities

– IEEE 802.11p, C-V2X and other enabling technologies for V2X communications

– Complementary technologies including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), precision positioning, edge & cloud computing, network slicing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data and advanced analytics

– Key trends including the adoption of V2X as an integral part of automakers’ vehicle development roadmaps; commercial readiness of V2X systems capable of supporting both IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X; launch of large scale, city-wide V2X deployments; availability of nationally and transnationally scalable V2X SCMS (Security Credential Management System) service offerings; emergence of motorcycle-specific V2X safety applications; use of V2V communications to support truck platooning systems; and delivery of certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity

– Review of more than 160 V2X applications – ranging from safety-related warnings and traffic light advisories to “see-through” visibility and fully autonomous driving

– Business models for monetizing V2X applications

– Examination of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X engagements worldwide, including case studies of 22 live V2X deployments

– Spectrum availability and allocation for V2X across the global, regional and national regulatory domains

– Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

– Future roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 330 leading ecosystem players including automotive OEMS and V2X technology & solution providers

– Exclusive interview transcripts from eight companies across the V2X value chain: Cohda Wireless, Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Kapsch TrafficCom, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, OnBoard Security, Qualcomm, and Savari

– Strategic recommendations for automotive OEMS, V2X technology & solution providers, mobile operators, cellular industry specialists and road operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

– V2X Terminal Equipment

○ OBUs (On-Board Units)

○ RSUs (Roadside Units)

– V2X Applications

– V2X Backend Network Elements

– V2X Security

Air Interface Technologies

– C-V2X (Cellular V2X)

○ LTE-V2X

○ 5G NR (New Radio)-V2X

– IEEE 802.11p

○ IEEE 802.11p-2010

○ IEEE 802.11bd/NGV (Next-Generation V2X)

Application Categories

– Road Safety

– Traffic Management & Optimization

– Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information

– Transit & Public Transport

– Commercial Vehicle Operations

– Emergency Services & Public Safety

– Environmental Sustainability

– Road Weather Management

– Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications

– Value-Added Services

Regional Markets

– North America

– Asia Pacific

– Europe

– Middle East & Africa

– Latin & Central America

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the V2X opportunity?

– What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?

– Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

– What is the status of V2X adoption worldwide, and what is the current installed base of V2X-equipped vehicles?

– What are the key application scenarios and use cases of V2X?

– How does V2X augment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to improve active safety, traffic efficiency and situational awareness?

– Can V2X improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users?

– What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of V2X – based on early commercial rollouts and large-scale pilot deployments?

– What are the technical and performance characteristics of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?

– Do VLC (Visible Light Communications)/Li-Fi and other short-range wireless technologies pose a threat to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?

– Which V2X applications will 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd systems support in the future?

– How will V2X enable the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles?

– What opportunities exist for mobile operators and cellular industry specialists in the V2X ecosystem?

– Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should automotive OEMs, V2X technology & solution providers, and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– While Toyota and other DSRC proponents are pushing ahead with their plans to roll out IEEE 802.11p in North America, Europe and Japan, pre-commercial C-V2X deployments have recently gained considerable momentum, spearheaded by cellular industry giants such as Qualcomm and Huawei – with support from automakers including Ford, BMW, Daimler, Groupe PSA, SAIC, Geely, Volkswagen’s luxury brand Audi, and JLR (Jaguar Land Rover).

– Regional markets are also visibly divided with the Chinese Government backing C-V2X, Europe leaning towards IEEE 802.11p through its recently published delegated act on C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems), and heated debates ensuing in the United States as a result of the 5GAA’s waiver request to allow C-V2X deployments in the 5.9 GHz band.

– As a result, a number of automotive OEMs are beginning to adopt a flexible approach by choosing to deploy different technologies in different regions as they commit to V2X. For example, although GM has equipped its Cadillac CTS sedan vehicles with IEEE 802.11p in North America, the automaker is actively working with business partners to prepare for C-V2X deployment in China.

– Besides becoming a standard safety feature on an increasing number of vehicles, V2X communications technology – through its unique non line-of-sight sensing capability – will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of autonomous driving systems, particularly with the commercialization of next-generation V2X standards, specifically 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd.

– The globally harmonized 5.9 GHz band continues to remain the preferred spectrum for V2X communications technology, with the exception of Japan – where the national regulator has allocated a single 9 MHz channel in the frequency range 755.5 – 764.5 MHz for safety-related applications based on V2V and V2I communications.

– Early discussions are ongoing for the potential use of new bands, most notably in the 3.4 – 3.8 GHz and 5.9 – 7.2 GHz frequency ranges, as well as millimeter wave spectrum for LOS (Line-of-Sight) and high data rate V2X applications. Recent field trials using 39 GHz spectrum in the United States have demonstrated that millimeter propagations for V2V communications can work well in the distance range of 100 meters, without advanced beamforming techniques.