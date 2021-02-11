Global Top RoboticsMarket Research Report2020-2026

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Others

By Company

ABB

Kuka

Mitsubishi Electric

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Fanuc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Yaskawa Electric

Northrop Grumman

Irobot

DJI

Intuitive Surgical

Parrot

Honda Motor

Adept Tecnology

Aethon

Delaval International

Lely Holding

The Lego

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

