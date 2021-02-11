Medical Supplies And Equipments Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

“The Global Medical Supplies And Equipment Market was valued at USD xx million in 2016, USD xx million in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Increase in hospitalizations, and modernization of hospitals are increasing the demand for the medical supplies and equipment globally.

The market is majorly segmented based on the type such as Cardiovascular, Dental, Disposable equipment and supplies, General equipment and supplies, In vitro diagnostics, equipment and supplies, Life science tools and services, Neurovascular, Ophthalmic goods, optical instruments and lenses, Orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, and Patient monitoring equipment and therapies.

Cardiovascular equipment is leading this segment and further classified into Stents and pacemakers; cardiovascular therapies, and medical devices; soft tissue repair and critical care management; cardiology, radiology and vascular surgery devices, solutions in cardiovascular disease.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Americas is leading the global market and followed by Europe.

Global Medical Supplies and Equipments Market

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Medical Supplies And Equipment Market is segmented based on End Users such as Hospitals, Clinics, Clinics/Physician Offices, Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and others. In addition, the market is segmented based on Application such as Urology, Wound Care, Radiology, Panesthesia, Sterilization, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, and Other Applications.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Medtronic Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Baxter International Inc., Align Technology Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Hill Rom Hldg Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.

