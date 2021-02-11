Categories
Global Automatic Expresso Machines Market Research Report2020-2026

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type
Semi-automatic Espresso Machines
Fully-automatic Espresso Machines

Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others

 

By Company
Breville
DeLonghi
Krups
Nespresso
Philips
Cuisinart
Gaggia
Hamilton Beach
Illy
Jura

Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia

Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE

