Global Behavioral Health Services Market 2020 – Corporate Financial Plan, Business Competitors, Manufacturers, Supply and Revenue

Global Behavioral Health Services Market Research Report: By Services Type (Inpatient hospital treatment, Outpatient counseling, Home-Based Treatment Services, Others), By Disorder Type (Anxiety Disorder, Bipolar Disorders, Depression, Eating Disorder, Others) and By End-User (Providers, Hospitals and Clinics, Community Centers, Patients, Others) – Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Behavioral Health Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 146.3 Billion by 2025.

Behavior health services provide services to patients with mental health disorders, substance abuse disorders, and other mental disorders. Behavioral health includes conditions such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and others. Around 83% people in the US are suffering from behavioral health issues. According to Japanese study around 298 people were suffering from various behavioral disorders in 2018. The growth of the global Behavioral Health Services Market is driven by various factors such as an increasing global geriatric population, rising prevalence of the depressive disorder, and poor fitness levels. However, high costs of treatment are expected to curb the growth of the global behavioral health services market.

The Global Behavioral Health Services Market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Behavioral Health Services market are Acadia Healthcare (US), National Mentor Holdings Inc (US), Behavioral Health Services Inc (US), Ocean Mental Health Services Inc (US), The MENTOR Network (US), Universal Health Services, Inc (US), Behavioral Health Network, Inc (US), CareTech Holdings PLC (UK), Strategic Behavioral Health (US), North Range Behavioral Health (US), Pyramid Healthcare (US), Promises Behavioral Health (US), and others.

Segmentation

The Global Behavioral Health Services Market has been segmented based on services type, disorder type, and end user.

The market, based on services type, has been divided into inpatient hospital treatment, outpatient counseling, home-based treatment services, emergency mental health services, and others. The inpatient hospital treatment segment is likely to be the largest during the review period due to a growing aging population globally. Around 1.3 million Americans are diagnosed with various behavioral disorders every year. The outpatient counseling segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing due to the rising prevalence of the disorder in the elderly population.

The global behavioral health services market has been segmented on the basis of disorder type, into anxiety disorder, bipolar disorders, depression, eating disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD), substance abuse disorder, and others. The anxiety disorder segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market. Rising prevalence of anxiety disorder in most commonly seen in US. Around 40 million adults are diagnosed with anxiety disorder every year. The bipolar disorder segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its rising prevalence globally. It was estimated that around 7 million people in US were suffering through bipolar disorder in 2018.

The end user segments of the market are providers, patients, and others. The providers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and services.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of behavioral disorders and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The behavioral health services market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European behavioral health services market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The behavioral health services market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing patient pool of depression disorder and raising awareness about the behavioral health services methods, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The behavioral health services market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

