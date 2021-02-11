Global Architectural BIM Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Architectural BIM Software Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuy
In 2018, the global Architectural BIM Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Architectural BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
BIM Track
AEC Solutions
Revizto
Exactal
Vectorworks
Tekla
Trimble
ArCADiasoft
BIMobject
Assemble Systems
ARCHIBUS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Architectural BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Architectural BIM Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural BIM Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.