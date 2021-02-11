The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2872989-the-nfv-sdn-wireless-network-infrastructure-market-2017-2030-opportunities

Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that NFV and SDN investments in service provider networks – both mobile and fixed-line – will account for nearly $22 Billion by the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of these investments will be directed towards the mobile core, IMS/VoLTE and RAN segments of mobile operator networks.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/04/nfv-sdn-amp-wireless-network-infrastructure-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2030/

Spanning over 2,000 pages, the “NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts” report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure, and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:

– The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

– The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

– The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-3g-network-adaptor-market-segmentation-application-technology-industry-analysis-research-report-2026-2021-01-07

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets including:

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multi-tenant-data-center-market-size-2020-emerging-trends-industry-share-future-demands-market-potential-traders-regional-overview-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2020-12-29

Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure

– Standalone Macrocell RAN

– Mobile Core

– Macrocell Backhaul

HetNet Infrastructure

– Small Cells

– Small Cell Backhaul

– Carrier Wi-Fi

– C-RAN (Centralized RAN)

– C-RAN Fronthaul

– DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems)

NFV

– NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)

– NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software

– VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software

SDN

– SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances

– SDN Controller Software

– SDN Orchestration Software

– SDN Network Applications

– SD-WAN Appliances

– SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-ligaments-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2020-11-25

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

Topics Covered:

The report package covers the following topics:

Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics

– 2G (GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends

– 3G (W-CDMA/HSPA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends

– 4G (LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and WiMAX) technology and market trends

– 5G (IMT-2020) technology and market trends

– Mobile core technology and market trends

– Mobile transport (backhaul and fronthaul) technology and market trends

– HetNet (carrier Wi-Fi, small cell, C-RAN and DAS) technology and market trends

– Analysis of key trends such as NFV, Cloud RAN, enterprise RAN, millimeter wave radio access, unlicensed and shared access small cells, neutral hosting, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast and network slicing

– Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments

– Challenges and barriers to the market

– Profiles and strategies of over 550 wireless network infrastructure vendors

– Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

– SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market

NFV & SDN Topics

– SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends

– SDN and NFV use cases across service provider, data center and enterprise networks

– Commercial SDN and NFV deployments – including 10 comprehensive case studies

– Review of key functional areas including uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, data center SDN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN

– Assessment of CapEx savings potential of service provider SDN and NFV investments

– Management and orchestration platforms for software-centric networks

– Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 270 ecosystem players including SDN/NFV specialists

– Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers

– Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

Key Questions Answered:

The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure opportunity?

– How will LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G deployments proceed, and how long will 2G/3G technologies coexist with LTE and 5G networks?

– What is the opportunity for mobile transport – backhaul and fronthaul – networking gear?

– How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS deployments?

– How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?

– What is the status of SDN and NFV deployments across service provider, data center and enterprise networks?

– How big is the opportunity for mobile operator use cases, including virtualized mobile core and Cloud RAN?

– How are service provider-led initiatives driving SDN and NFV investments?

– How does regulation impact the adoption of software-centric networks?

– What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers?

– Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure vendors?

– Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, SDN/NFV specialists, mobile operators and other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?