Global United States Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Scope and Market Size

Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Broadcom

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

NetIQ Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

SailPoint Technologies

