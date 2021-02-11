The 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

The wireless network infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition, as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst global economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2613488-the-2g-3g-4g-5g-wireless-network-infrastructure-market-2017-2030

In 2016, global 2G, 3G and 4G wireless infrastructure revenues stood at nearly $56 Billion. SNS Research estimates that the market will shrink by 4% in 2017, primarily due to a decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending. However, driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR (New Radio) rollouts – beginning in 2019, the market is expected to swing back to positive growth at an estimated CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/04/2g-3g-4g-amp-5g-wireless-network-infrastructure-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2020-2030/

By 2020, 5G networks will account for nearly 5% of all spending on wireless network infrastructure. With significant investments expected in 5G NR, NextGen (Next Generation) core and transport (fronthaul/backhaul) networking infrastructure – between 2020 and 2025, this figure will further increase to more than 40% by the end of 2025.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/transport-layer-security-market—global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-2020—2026-2021-01-07

Spanning over 1,500 pages, “The 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – with an Evaluation of Wi-Fi and WiMAX” report package encompasses two comprehensive reports covering both the conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market as well as the emerging HetNet submarket:

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/software-asset-management-tools-market-2020-global-rapid-growth-competitive-analysis-industrial-landscape-and-forecasts-to-2025-2020-12-29

Report 1 – The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

Report 2 – The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fully-automatic-coffee-machines-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2020-11-25

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of the 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market and also explores the HetNet submarket. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, regional CapEx commitments and vendor strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the wireless network infrastructure, macrocell, mobile core, small cell, Wi-Fi offload, DAS, C-RAN and the mobile transport submarkets from 2017 to 2030 at a regional as well as a global scale.

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

Topics Covered:

The report package covers the following topics:

– 2G (GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends

– 3G (W-CDMA/HSPA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends

– 4G (LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and WiMAX) technology and market trends

– 5G (IMT-2020) technology and market trends

– Mobile core technology and market trends

– Mobile transport (backhaul and fronthaul) technology and market trends

– HetNet (carrier Wi-Fi, small cell, C-RAN and DAS) technology and market trends

– Analysis of key trends such as NFV, Cloud RAN, enterprise RAN, millimeter wave radio access, unlicensed and shared access small cells, neutral hosting, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast and network slicing

– Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments

– Challenges and barriers to the market

– Profiles and strategies of over 550 wireless network infrastructure vendors

– Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

– SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market

Key Questions Answered:

The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

– How is the 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2017 and at what rate will it grow?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS deployments?

– How big is the opportunity for Cloud RAN deployments?

– How will Wi-Fi fit into future network architectures for access and offload?

– Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should wireless network infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

– Which 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G technology constitutes the highest percentage of spending and how will this evolve overtime?

– How will LTE, LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro deployments proceed, and how long will 2G/3G technologies coexist with LTE?

– When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish?

– What is the global and regional outlook for RAN and mobile core submarkets?

– What is the opportunity for mobile transport networking gear, and what new backhaul/fronthaul solutions are evolving?