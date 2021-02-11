Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market Research Report2020-2026

Satellite Remote Sensing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Satellite Remote Sensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus S.A.S (France)
Ball Corporation (US)
Boeing (US)
Space Exploration Technologies (US)
Thales Group (French)
China Aerospace Science and Technology (China)
Lockheed Martin (US)
Mitsubishi Electric (Tokyo)
Northrop Grumman
Planet Labs (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SATCOM
Radar
EO/IR
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Earth Observation
Telecommunication
Meteorology
Mapping and Navigation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
